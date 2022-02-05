Okanagan man wanted in connection with violent assault arrested: West Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks of searching, a wanted Okanagan man was arrested this week, say West Kelowna RCMP.

According to police, Dayton Lloyd McAlpine, who was wanted in connection to an alleged violent assault on the morning of Dec. 31, was arrested on Feb. 1.

Police say the assault allegedly occurred along Cameron Road.

On Jan. 5, West Kelowna RCMP issued a plea for help, asking the public to contact them if they had any information on the whereabouts of McAlpine.

That night, police located McAlpine’s car, albeit in Vernon.

McAlpine, who has a lengthy criminal history, was arrested along Fox Road in West Kelowna.

Police say officers from Indigenous Policing Services and the Community Safety Unit, along with assistance from Westbank First Nation Law Enforcement officers, were involved in McAlpine’s arrest on Tuesday.

RCMP added he was apprehended without incident, and has been remanded in custody while he awaits a court appearance this month.

