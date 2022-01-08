Search for wanted West Kelowna man yields vehicle, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A search for a wanted West Kelowna man has yielded his vehicle, RCMP said on Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, police announced that Dayton Lloyd McAlpine was wanted in connection to an alleged violent assault on the morning of Dec. 31.

McAlpine, 34, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

RCMP sought the public’s help to locate McAlpine, advising people to call 9-1-1 if he was spotted and to not approach him.

Police said McAlpine, who has a long criminal history, was believed to be driving a white 2009 Ford Focus. The car was located Wednesday night around 11 p.m., along the 3700 block of 27th Avenue in Vernon.

“A witness observed a male and female depart the vehicle on foot,” RCMP said on Saturday.

“Frontline officers, with assistance from Police Dog Services, searched the area but did not locate the individuals. The vehicle was confirmed to be the 2009 white Ford Focus and has since been recovered.”

Anyone with information regarding McAlpine’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

