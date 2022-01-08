Suspicious vehicle search yields drugs, cash, weapons: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Coldstream, B.C., on Friday morning, Vernon RCMP say, led to drugs, weapons and cash being seized.

According to police, an officer spotted the suspicious vehicle around 9 a.m., parked in the snowy portion of the Kalamalka Lake lookout on Highway 97, south of Vernon.

“The officer approached the vehicle and observed the driver and lone occupant sleeping with what appeared to be illicit drug paraphernalia in his lap,” said Vernon RCMP.

Following the arrest, the suspect and vehicle were searched. Police say the search yielded a quantity of suspected powder, crack cocaine, cash and several weapons.

“This seizure is an excellent example of the proactive work our officers do on a daily basis to disrupt criminal activity in our community,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Police say a 65-year-old man from Vernon is facing a number of potential charges and remains in custody at this time. They say he’s also bound by court-imposed conditions to not possess weapons.

