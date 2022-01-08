Menu

Crime

Suspicious vehicle search yields drugs, cash, weapons: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 2:05 pm
A search of a suspicious vehicle on Friday morning south of Vernon led police to seizing drugs, cash and weapons. View image in full screen
A search of a suspicious vehicle on Friday morning south of Vernon led police to seizing drugs, cash and weapons. File / Global News

An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Coldstream, B.C., on Friday morning, Vernon RCMP say, led to drugs, weapons and cash being seized.

According to police, an officer spotted the suspicious vehicle around 9 a.m., parked in the snowy portion of the Kalamalka Lake lookout on Highway 97, south of Vernon.

“The officer approached the vehicle and observed the driver and lone occupant sleeping with what appeared to be illicit drug paraphernalia in his lap,” said Vernon RCMP.

Read more: Ammunition, guns and silencers found during raid of Vernon home

Following the arrest, the suspect and vehicle were searched. Police say the search yielded a quantity of suspected powder, crack cocaine, cash and several weapons.

Trending Stories

“This seizure is an excellent example of the proactive work our officers do on a daily basis to disrupt criminal activity in our community,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a 65-year-old man from Vernon is facing a number of potential charges and remains in custody at this time. They say he’s also bound by court-imposed conditions to not possess weapons.

Click to play video: 'Vernon raising concerns about drug decriminalization' Vernon raising concerns about drug decriminalization
Vernon raising concerns about drug decriminalization – Nov 10, 2021
