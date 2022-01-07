Menu

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Crime

Ammunition, guns and silencers found during raid of Vernon home

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 4:06 pm
RCMP seized a significant number of weapons at a raid in Vernon.
RCMP seized a significant number of weapons at a raid in Vernon. Courtesy: RCMP

A 35-year-old Vernon man is facing numerous criminal charges in the aftermath of a police raid that yielded firearms, silencers and ammunition.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 6, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit, along with the Southeast District Emergency Response Team executed a firearms-related warrant at a residence in the 3700-block of 25th Avenue.

RCMP said the warrant, part of an ongoing investigation, resulted in the seizure of a number of firearms and firearms-related items including; a 9 mm firearm, a .22 calibre rifle, two handguns and a large quantity of ammunition. Police also seized several prohibited firearm suppressors/silencers from inside the home.

“These firearms present a real and serious threat to the safety of our community,” Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“This seizure comes as a result of the hard work and dedication of our officers in keeping our community safe. Any time we take guns off our streets and out of the hands of criminals, it’s a win for our community.”

Brandon Tarl Wilson of Vernon has been charged with 16 firearms-related offences and will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

The investigation into the results of the search warrant is continuing and, once complete, will be submitted by police to the BC Prosecution Service for a full charge assessment.

