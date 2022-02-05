SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury wins silver medal for Canada at Beijing Olympics

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 8:01 am
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury competes in the men's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. View image in full screen
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury competes in the men's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury has won the silver medal in men’s moguls final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Kingsbury, who captured gold at PyeongChang 2018 and silver at Sochi 2014, finished second with a score of 82.18 after three runs at the Genting Snow Park on Saturday behind Sweden’s Walter Wallberg who scored 83.23.

The 29-year-old from Quebec had come into the finals after placing in top position in the qualifying round with the score of 81.15.

This was Kingsbury’s third Olympic medal in men’s moguls and Team Canada’s second medal at the Beijing Olympics.

Earlier on Saturday, Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann won the bronze medal in the women’s 3,000-metre speedskating race.

This is a breaking news story. More to come..

