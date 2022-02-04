Menu

Canada

Davies, Sinclair among 5 Canadians up for CONCACAF Player of the Year Award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2022 11:45 pm
Davies Sinclair View image in full screen
File photos of Alphonso Davies and Christine Sinclair. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (Davies), THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes (Sinclair)

Canadians Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Jessie Fleming, Stephanie Labbe and Christine Sinclair are up for CONCACAF Player of the Year.

The men’s and women’s winners will be determined in voting by national team head coaches and captains in the region, media and fans via http://www.concacaf.com.

CONCACAF says the 2021 nominees were chosen based on performance statistics and voting by expert panels consisting of former professional men’s and women’s players and football broadcasters.

READ MORE: Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe surprises by announcing retirement plans

David (Lille, France) and Davies (Bayern Munich, Germany) are up against Jamaica’s Michail Antonio (West Ham, England), Mexico’s Hirving Lozano (Napoli, Italy) and Americans Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England).

Click to play video: 'Canada men’s national soccer team poised for World Cup berth' Canada men’s national soccer team poised for World Cup berth
Canada men’s national soccer team poised for World Cup berth

Fleming (Chelsea, England), Labbe (Paris Saint-Germain, France) and Sinclair (Portland Thorns, NWSL) are up against Americans Crystal Dunn (Portland) and Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais, France) and Mexico’s Stephany Mayor (Tigres UANL, Mexico).

Click to play video: 'Family of Alberta Olympic women’s soccer champion celebrate historic win at home' Family of Alberta Olympic women’s soccer champion celebrate historic win at home
Family of Alberta Olympic women’s soccer champion celebrate historic win at home – Aug 6, 2021

CONCACAF covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
