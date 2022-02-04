Davies, Sinclair among 5 Canadians up for CONCACAF Player of the Year Award

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canadians Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Jessie Fleming, Stephanie Labbe and Christine Sinclair are up for CONCACAF Player of the Year.

The men’s and women’s winners will be determined in voting by national team head coaches and captains in the region, media and fans via http://www.concacaf.com.

CONCACAF says the 2021 nominees were chosen based on performance statistics and voting by expert panels consisting of former professional men’s and women’s players and football broadcasters.

READ MORE: Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe surprises by announcing retirement plans

David (Lille, France) and Davies (Bayern Munich, Germany) are up against Jamaica’s Michail Antonio (West Ham, England), Mexico’s Hirving Lozano (Napoli, Italy) and Americans Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England).

2:30 Canada men’s national soccer team poised for World Cup berth Canada men’s national soccer team poised for World Cup berth

Fleming (Chelsea, England), Labbe (Paris Saint-Germain, France) and Sinclair (Portland Thorns, NWSL) are up against Americans Crystal Dunn (Portland) and Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais, France) and Mexico’s Stephany Mayor (Tigres UANL, Mexico).

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Family of Alberta Olympic women’s soccer champion celebrate historic win at home Family of Alberta Olympic women’s soccer champion celebrate historic win at home – Aug 6, 2021

CONCACAF covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.