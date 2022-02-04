Man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Toronto last month that killed a 52-year-old pedestrian, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the collision at Weston Road and Knob Hill Drive, just south of Highway 401, at 11 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Police said the victim was crossing Weston Road to the west side from the east side when a BMW heading north on Weston Road struck him.

The vehicle then left the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died.

Investigators later released a suspect vehicle description and images.

In an update Friday, police said the driver was identified and the vehicle had been recovered.

Thirty-one-year-old Andre Daniel Senior has been charged with careless driving causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failing to comply with a release order, and public mischief.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.