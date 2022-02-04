Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Toronto: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 7:30 pm
Toronto police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in January 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in January 2022. Global News

A Brampton man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Toronto last month that killed a 52-year-old pedestrian, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to the collision at Weston Road and Knob Hill Drive, just south of Highway 401, at 11 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Police said the victim was crossing Weston Road to the west side from the east side when a BMW heading north on Weston Road struck him.

The vehicle then left the scene, police said.

Trending Stories

The victim was taken to hospital where he died.

Read more: Toronto police release suspect vehicle image after fatal hit-and-run

Investigators later released a suspect vehicle description and images.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update Friday, police said the driver was identified and the vehicle had been recovered.

Thirty-one-year-old Andre Daniel Senior has been charged with careless driving causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failing to comply with a release order, and public mischief.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto tagToronto crime tagFatal Collision tagHit and Run tagToronto Hit and run tagToronto Fatal Collision tagToronto Fatal Hit-And-Run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers