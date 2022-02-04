Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Catalytic converter thefts already an issue for drivers this year

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 10:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter thefts in the Kingston region' Catalytic converter thefts in the Kingston region
WATCH: The rise in catalytic converter thefts continues to be a challenge for drivers and local police.

The rise in catalytic converter thefts continues to be a challenge for drivers and local police.

Experts say thefts of the auto exhaust parts have sky-rocketed over the last year and a half — fuelled by the precious metals they contain, along with supply chain issues.

Steve Bernard is a mechanic and owner of Kingston Auto Services, Inc., and says a saw is used to cut the catalytic converter off the vehicles.

“Thieves come underneath with a saw and go slice, slice, and they cut the wire for the oxygen sensor and off they go,” said Bernard.

Read more: Own one of these vehicles? MPI releases top 10 targeted for catalytic converter theft

James McNiece has a PHD in engineering and is also a biometallurgy student at Queen’s University, and says catalytic converters are a hot commodity because they contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rodium.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are mostly valuable because they’re the rarest metals in the earth’s crust and they are not mined at a very high rate,” explained McNiece.

The auto part is designed to reduce harmful emissions.

“So as the vehicle emits the gas…it’s a furnace inside that creates about 600 degrees and that furnace cleans everything up, cleans it up and lets it go,” said Bernard.

Trending Stories

A worldwide shortage has pushed up the price of the precious metals, making catalytic converters a lucrative target for thieves.

In 2020, Belleville police received three reports of catalytic converter thefts. In 2021 that jumped to 25 and in the first month of this year there has already been eight.

Read more: Belleville Police report 2 catalytic converter thefts

Kingston and Napanee are seeing similar trends.

Bernard says he sees at least one victim a month at his shop.

“We hate to see somebody go through this. For example, for the vehicle on my hoist currently, it’s going to be three weeks by the time we get a go-ahead from the insurance company and order the parts and make the repair happen,” Bernard said.

Story continues below advertisement

Once converters are stolen, thieves will try to sell them to a re-seller like an auto shop, scrap dealer or a distributor.

John Meaney works at KimCo Steel and says he’s been wary of pieces that have come through the door in the past.

“It was probably the last six or eight months ago when the last visitors came here with a product that we deemed to be inappropriate for purchasing that we rejected and sent them away,” said Meaney.

Meaney says the sale of stolen converters fluctuates and that access to the the rare metals will not improve anytime soon, a statement echoed by McNiece.

“Over time there are many mines planned to open but it takes quite a while — five to 15 years sometimes — so it could be a number of years while this is still a squeeze,” he said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagnews tagBelleville police tagCatalytic converters tagcatalytic converter thefts tagkingston thefts tagstealing catalytic converters tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers