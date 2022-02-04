Menu

Crime

‘So upsetting’: Vancouver’s Chinese Cultural Centre hit with graffiti again

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 5:32 pm
A defaced lion statue outside the Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating yet another act of troubling vandalism in the city’s historic Chinatown.

The latest incident involves graffiti on a pair of lion statues outside the Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre at Pender and Carrall streets.

A defaced lion statue outside the Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre. View image in full screen
A pair of lion statues outside the Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre have been defaced by graffiti. View image in full screen
Read more: Man given 8 months in jail for racist graffiti on Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre

Patrol officers spotted the damage, which includes graffiti on the front and back of the statues and what appears to be green paint poured on top of them, just after midnight Friday morning.

Trending Stories

“This is so upsetting yet to see another senseless act happen within the Chinatown neighbourhood,” Const. Tania Visintin said, adding that the VPD’s hate crime unit was engaged in the case.

Click to play video: 'BC Human Rights Commissioner launches online portal for reporting hate crimes' BC Human Rights Commissioner launches online portal for reporting hate crimes
BC Human Rights Commissioner launches online portal for reporting hate crimes

“This community has gone through so much over the last couple of months and really since the beginning of the pandemic, from all the hate crimes that have been targeted at those of east Asian descent, and just the general urban decay of the neighbourhood.”

In January, the south wall of the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, which is on the same block as the cultural centre, was also defaced by graffiti.

Read more: Coronavirus: Vancouver’s Chinatown hit with more racist graffiti

Earlier that month, a 47-year-old man was sentenced to eight months in jail for writing racist graffiti on the cultural centre’s windows.

Another pair of lion statues at Chinatown’s Millennium Gate have also been defaced repeatedly with racist graffiti over the past two years.

The incidents have come amid a documented surge in anti-Asian racism coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic.

