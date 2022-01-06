Menu

Crime

Man given 8 months in jail for racist graffiti on Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 5:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre attacked with racist vandalism' Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre attacked with racist vandalism
WATCH: A vandalism attack on Vancouver's Chinese Cultural Centre takes anti-asian racist incidents to a level not seen in years. Rumina Daya reports – May 1, 2020

A man who defaced Vancouver’s Chinese Cultural Centre with racist graffiti has been sentenced to 240 days in jail.

Yves Castonguay, 47, pleaded guilty to defacing four windows on the building with anti-Asian graffiti on April 2, 2020.

Read more: Warrant issued for suspect in 2020 anti-Asian graffiti attack at Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre

At the time, police described the messages, which included “drive them out of Canada,” as “disturbing, racist remarks towards the Asian community.”

Click to play video: 'Warrant issued for suspect in 2020 Vancouver anti-Asian graffiti attack' Warrant issued for suspect in 2020 Vancouver anti-Asian graffiti attack
Warrant issued for suspect in 2020 Vancouver anti-Asian graffiti attack – Apr 7, 2021

Police issued a warrant for Castonguay in April 2021 after he failed to show up for court on charges of public incitement of hatred and mischief to property.

Castonguay’s sentence means he will spend an additional 79 days in jail on top of 161 days he already spent in custody. He will also face three years of probation.

Read more: Suspect sought in hate crime at Vancouver’s Chinese Cultural Centre

The vandalism came early in the COVID-19 pandemic, as the region was experiencing a surge in anti-Asian crimes.

Vancouver police later reported that in 2020, anti-Asian hate crimes had jumped 717 per cent year over year.

