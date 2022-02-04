COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 new deaths in Northumberland County, 10 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new deaths and 45 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 but hospitalized cases continue to decline, according to data released Friday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard around 2:45 p.m. reported the following case data:

Deaths: 93 — Two new deaths in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 67 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 45 since Wednesday’s update — 25 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 307 — down from 317 reported on Thursday — which includes two pending cases, 221 in the Kawarthas, 68 in Northumberland County and 16 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: 10 people are currently in hospital — down by four since Thursday’s update. Of the 10, three of them are currently in an intensive care unit — down by one patient since Thursday. There have been 168 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 89 in the Kawarthas, with 74 in Northumberland and five in Haliburton County. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

As of noon Friday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported five hospitalized cases (unchanged) with one identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission” (down by four from Thursday).

Story continues below advertisement

Cumulative cases: 6,428 since the pandemic’s beginning — 23 pending with 3,165 in the Kawarthas (49.4 per cent), 2,883 in Northumberland County (45.1 per cent) and 355 in Haliburton County (5.5 per cent).

Resolved cases: 6,041 — an additional 57 since Thursday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 94 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Vaccination: The health unit reports as of late Monday, 86.3 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) have one dose of a vaccine while 82 per cent have two doses. Among adults (age 18 and up), it’s 89.6 per cent with one dose, 87.6 per cent with two doses and 57.5 per cent with three doses.

Vaccination clinics: Two upcoming GO-Vaxx mobile clinics scheduled in Haliburton County on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 have been cancelled.

Walk-in clinics are now available for those aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose. Walk-in sessions will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the health unit’s mass immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported Friday and an outbreak at Warkworth Place long-term care (declared Dec. 31) was reported as resolved.

Active outbreaks include (unless noted, case details unavailable):

CHIMO Youth Family Services in Kinmount: Declared Jan. 31, first reported Feb. 2.

in Kinmount: Declared Jan. 31, first reported Feb. 2. Access Community Services in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29. Extendicare Dysart et al: Declared Jan. 28.

Declared Jan. 28. Rosewood Estates Gracious Retirement Living in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27.

in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27. Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21. Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Jan. 19.

Declared Jan. 19. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 2 reported 167 cases among inmates, down from 172 on Feb. 1 and 269 reported on Jan. 31.

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 2 reported 167 cases among inmates, down from 172 on Feb. 1 and 269 reported on Jan. 31. Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members. Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.

in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11. William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Thursday reported seven active cases — five residents and two staff members. All are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Thursday reported seven active cases — five residents and two staff members. All are fully vaccinated. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Feb. 3 reported three active cases — two residents and one staff — down from six cases on Feb. 1 and 16 on Jan. 27. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Feb. 3 reported three active cases — two residents and one staff — down from six cases on Feb. 1 and 16 on Jan. 27. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

Story continues below advertisement