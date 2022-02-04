Frost Regina kicks off 10 days of winter fun

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time ever, Frost Regina winter festival kicks off Friday to bring fun for the next 10 days.

The event kicked off on Feb. 4 and runs until Feb. 10 in four different hubs: Evraz Place, City Square Plaza in downtown Regina, the rail yards in the Warehouse District and at Wascana Centre in front of the Legislative Building.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) president and CEO Tim Reid said Frost Regina started as an idea and now has come to life.

“Not only is this an opportunity to light up the darkest days of winter from across the city, I think this is an opportunity for us to participate,” he said.

The Frost REAL hub features the largest outdoor skating rink, light displays, Glow at REAL, and concerts from Dean Brody to Big Wreck, ice sculptures and many more.

Barry Collier of Edmonton’s Ice Works started Friday morning off by demonstrating some of his ice-sculpting skills and explaining the process of creating amazing pieces of ice art.

“We started last Friday and started with the snow maze which (is) a solid two days of work,” said Collier. “[There] was 40 tons of snow that we manhandled and moved around inside the fort.”

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters toured the ice maze and was “amazed” by the hard work that went into it.

“I think about the kids coming in,” she said. “I think one of the best parts of all of it, regardless of which one you go to, is the lights. Lighting up the white snow with the colours is a real celebration.”

Frost Regina passes are $17 per adult and $10 for seniors and kids. The pass is good to use at all the hubs for one day only.

The Frost Regina hours are: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday: Noon – 10 p.m.; and Sunday: Noon – 9 p.m. Passes can be purchased at REAL.

For more information on Frost Regina, the activities and the hubs, check out frostyqr.ca.

