FROST Regina looking for volunteers

FROST Regina is coming for the first time, filled with 10 days of embracing winter fun. This event will kick off on February 4-10, 2022 in four different hubs: Evraz Place, City Square Plaza in downtown Regina, the rails yards in the Warehouse District and at Wascana Centre in front of the Legislative Building.
Organizers are looking for volunteers to fill various roles from indoor to outdoor shifts and will range from 2 to 4 hours in length.
For volunteers, there will be warming areas and hot beverages provided. McIntyre said every volunteer is also provided with a first-edition FROST toque and scarf. Volunteers will have access to all the events.
All volunteers are expected must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their shift. A criminal record check will also be required at their expense.
FROST Regina passes can be purchased on the website and is good for one day only. The deadline for volunteers to apply is January 28. Sign up is here.
