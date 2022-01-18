FROST Regina looking for volunteers

FROST Regina is coming for the first time, filled with 10 days of embracing winter fun. This event will kick off on February 4-10, 2022 in four different hubs: Evraz Place, City Square Plaza in downtown Regina, the rails yards in the Warehouse District and at Wascana Centre in front of the Legislative Building.

“There’s going to be something for everyone,” said Bernadette McIntyre, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) Volunteer Coordinator. “Mostly outdoor events but there [will be] some indoor events at REAL. It’s going to be fun for all. It’s a way for us to enjoy winter.”

Organizers are looking for volunteers to fill various roles from indoor to outdoor shifts and will range from 2 to 4 hours in length.

“We’ve already started recruiting volunteers to help at each of the hubs,” said McIntyre. “There’s indoor and outdoor opportunities. We’re looking for people to be ambassadors, to keep an eye on the outdoor slides or the rinks to help [make] a fire in the fire pits.”

For volunteers, there will be warming areas and hot beverages provided. McIntyre said every volunteer is also provided with a first-edition FROST toque and scarf. Volunteers will have access to all the events.

All volunteers are expected must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their shift. A criminal record check will also be required at their expense.

FROST Regina passes can be purchased on the website and is good for one day only. The deadline for volunteers to apply is January 28. Sign up is here.

