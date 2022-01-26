Former Olympian Elvis Stojko part of Regina Frost on Ice dance theatre performance

Send this page to someone via email

Spectators can enjoy a night with Olympic medalist Elvis Stojko who will be part of a cast of professional figure skaters from the Canadian Ice Dance Theatre who will be bringing fire to the ice.

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) announced the addition of Frost on Ice during the Frost Regina winter festival. The Canadian Ice Dance Theatre performance is a symphony of skating, music, lighting, and fireworks all coming together as one, according to a media release.

“It will be the hottest night in February Regina has ever seen,” stated REAL in the release.

Frost on Ice is part of Frost Regina which takes place on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m.

REAL states that Frost on Ice is a free show courtesy of the City of Regina but seating is limited to the first 10,000 people to register.

Registration opens Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. at: http://www.frostatreal.ca. Registrants will secure free admission to Frost @ REAL that Saturday from 6 – 10 p.m.

Guests can also partake in a unique dining experience called Frost Lights Up The Night in the AGT Lounge from 6-8:30 p.m. REAL states this will be a special dinner prepared by REAL’s Chef Chaminda.

Skating from the AGT Lounge will also be available, but is limited to the first 230 people. Tickets for this go on sale also on Friday with costs of $35 per person.

A fireworks display will end the Frost on Ice event. Frost Regina has other attractions that will be running February 4-13, 2022 in four different hubs throughout the city.

Check out http://www.frostyqr.ca for further festival details.

