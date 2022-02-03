Halifax to pull buses, other services cancelled ahead of winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Transit buses will be pulled off the road at 11 a.m. on Friday and a number of other municipal services have been cancelled ahead of the fifth winter storm to hit the region in a month.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Halifax Regional Municipality said it continues to monitor the forecast as a “complex” weather system is set to move in.

“Current forecasts indicate a significant amount of freezing rain and ice pellets. Rain will begin today, switching to freezing rain on Friday,” it said. “This system may cause power outages, downed trees and hazardous road conditions.”

Textbook freezing rain sounding for late Friday in Halifax. This could turn into a significant ice storm for the region depending on if/when it switches over to ice pellets. pic.twitter.com/H2ZEPBE2oN — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are being asked to move any outdoor items that may pick up wind indoors to avoid property damage from flying debris, and those who can safely do so are encouraged to clear storm drains near their homes.

The city said emergency food and water should be on hand for all family members, including pets. Personal vehicles should be filled with fuel, cell phones should be charged, and people with wells are encouraged to fill water jugs and bathtubs in case of a power outage.

“Special items, such as prescription medication, infant formula, equipment for people with disabilities, and medication for pets or service animals, should be gathered before the storm,” it said.

We're activating our Emergency Operations Centre at 7am tomorrow (Friday), in advance of the fifth major winter storm expected to hit the province in the last four weeks. We’re positioning crews across NS. #NSStorm Find more info in our release here: https://t.co/TYrVVbM3wk pic.twitter.com/s8y61f2oAu — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) February 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Power said it will activate its emergency operations centre at 7 a.m. and it’s positioning crews across the province.

Service impacts

Halifax Regional Municipality said crews remain on standby in anticipation of the storm, focusing on preparing vehicles and equipment. It said they are not applying salt and brine to the streets and sidewalks right now because the heavy rain would wash it away.

The city said service standards, including those for transit, solid waste, and some recreational operations, are expected to be impacted “due to resourcing challenges as a result of the impacts of COVID-19, including employee exposures and provincially mandated self-isolation and testing requirements.”

Beginning 11 a.m. Friday, all Halifax Transit Services, including Access-A-Bus and ferries, will end for the rest of the day. Any buses in service before that time will complete their routes, the municipality said.

“Halifax Transit will be actively monitoring the situation and will resume services as soon as it is safe to do so,” it said.

Halifax Transit bus, Access-A-Bus and ferry service will be suspended for the day as of 11 a.m. tomorrow (Fri, Feb 4). Announcements about resuming service on Sat, Feb 5 will be shared via @hfxtransitalert, please check before planning your Saturday morning trips. https://t.co/IV4IltLP3Z pic.twitter.com/jKMZeH4IQT — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) February 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Public Libraries said all libraries will be closed all day.

As well, municipal curbside collection of garbage, organics and recyclables has been cancelled on Friday. Solid waste collection will be rescheduled to Feb. 7 for the Middle Musquodoboit, Sheet Harbour and Malay Falls areas, and all other areas will be rescheduled to Feb. 12.

The city said it will not enforce the winter parking ban Thursday night, “however, regardless of the status of an overnight winter parking ban, or whether you have received a notification, vehicles can be towed, day or night, at any time of year, if they are interfering with snow-clearing operations, as per Section 139 of the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act,” the release said.

SYSTEM-WIDE CLOSURE NOTICE: Due to pending weather, all locations at Halifax Public Libraries will be closed all day, on Friday, February 4. #NSStorms pic.twitter.com/AGVySvW6mO — hfxpublib (@hfxpublib) February 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

It also said the Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, Municipal Recycling Plant, Dartmouth and Ragged Lake Composting Facilities, and Middle Musquodoboit and Sheet Harbour Refuse Depots will be closed.

The city said many municipal recreational facilities will be closed and residents should call their local recreational centre for more information. Municipal offices, including in-person customer service centres, will be closed as well.

“Employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so,” it said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so," it said.

Emergency shelter, warming centre

The city said the George Dixon Centre will be open as a temporary emergency shelter from 9 p.m. on Friday until 9 a.m. on Saturday.

“Those at the shelter will be provided with comfort kits and food,” it said. “A decision will be made on Saturday morning whether to reopen the shelter on Saturday night, based on conditions.”

It also said the St. Matthew’s warming centre will be open on both Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. each say.

“Ground Search & Rescue remains on standby to visit locations where the municipality is aware of occupants of homeless encampments and offer transportation to these facilities,” it said.