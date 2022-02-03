‘Severe’ freezing rain, heavy snowfall to hit Nova Scotia, New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

This week’s winter storm could bring severe freezing rain and heavy snowfall to the Maritimes.

Environment Canada has placed all of Nova Scotia under weather warnings, as parts of the province can expect to see severe conditions.

Areas including Halifax, Antigonish, Lunenburg, Kings County and Cape Breton could see “potentially severe freezing rain.”

Rain is expected to begin tonight, according to the agency, but it will change to freezing rain and ice pellets early Friday. This rain will be heavy at times and is expected to last through Saturday.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous,” the weather agency said.

“Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice. Extended and widespread utility outages are possible.”

All of New Brunswick is also under weather warnings for a winter storm and snowfall.

The northern half of the province could see snowfall of 15 cm to 35 cm accumulate by Saturday morning.

The agency said rain will change to snow Thursday night and become heavy at times.

“Given the fluffy nature of the snow, blowing snow in exposed areas is possible,” the warning read.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

The southern half of the province is under a winter storm warning, with rain changing to snow Thursday evening.

“Rapidly dropping temperatures will cause standing water to freeze by late evening,” Environment Canada warned Thursday.

The agency said “hazardous winter conditions are expected,” with total snowfall expected to be 30 cm to 50 cm.

Friday morning, significant ice pellets will mix with snow along the Fundy coastline, but conditions are expected to improve by Saturday morning.

