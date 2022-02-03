SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports another 13 deaths, cases in hospital continue to level off

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 7:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Comparing B.C. hospitalizations from Omicron and Delta variants' Comparing B.C. hospitalizations from Omicron and Delta variants
WATCH: Global's Keith Baldrey on how hospitalizations from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 compare to hospitalizations from the Delta variant.

British Columbia reported another 13 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, as the number of cases continued to show signs of levelling off.

B.C. health officials reported 985 people with COVID in hospital, down three overnight, including 145 in critical or intensive care, an overnight increase of nine.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 18 more deaths as cases in hospital dip below 1,000

Sources told Global News the deaths included three people in their 50s.

Trending Stories

Earlier this week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said more than 60 per cent of cases in hospital involved people who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

Read more: B.C. families call for further relaxation of restrictions in long-term care

Officials confirmed 1,518 new cases and an active case count of 25,554, however limitations on testing have rendered B.C.’s case totals an inaccurate measure of how widely the virus has actually spread.

As of Thursday, 87.1 per cent of B.C.’s population (90 per cent of those eligible) had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 81.5 per cent of B.C.’s population (84.2 per cent of those eligible) had received two doses, and 42.8 per cent of B.C.’s population (47.6 per cent of those eligible) had received three doses.

Fully vaccinated people accounted for 74.8 per cent of new cases over the past week, and 68.9 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Unvaccinated people continued to be at significantly higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID: per 100,000 population, there were 87.5 unvaccinated people in hospital compared to 19.2 fully vaccinated people over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported a total of 329,143 cases, while 2,656 people have died.

Click to play video: 'Renewed calls for further easing of restrictions at long-term care homes' Renewed calls for further easing of restrictions at long-term care homes
Renewed calls for further easing of restrictions at long-term care homes
