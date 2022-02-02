SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports 18 more deaths as cases in hospital dip below 1,000

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 7:45 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 988 patients in hospital with COVID-19-related illness, 136 in critical care' B.C. reports 988 patients in hospital with COVID-19-related illness, 136 in critical care
In a written statement, B.C. health officials report 988 people are in hospital, and 136 are in critical care due to COVID-19 related illness on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has analysis of the case numbers.

British Columbia reported another 18 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, as the number of positive cases in hospital dipped below 1,000.

B.C. health officials reported 988 cases in hospital, an overnight decrease of 47, including 136 cases in critical or intensive care.

The new fatalities, which included one person in their 50s, brought B.C.’s COVID death toll to 2,643. Of those deaths, 220 have been recorded in 2022.

Wednesday was the second day in a row cases in hospital dropped.

Read more: B.C. expands long-term care visitation, allowing one social visitor per resident

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said more than 60 per cent of those in hospital had tested positive after being admitted for other reasons, and that people who were being treated for the Omicron variant were going home in about half the time as those who had been admitted with Delta.

Trending Stories

Officials confirmed 1,776 new cases Wednesday and an active case count of 25,959, however those numbers do not reflect the true spread of the virus due to limits on testing.

Officials said 87.1 per cent of B.C.’s population (90 per cent of those eligible) had had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 81.4 per cent of B.C.’s population (84.1 per cent of those eligible) had had two doses, and 42.3 per cent of B.C.’s population (47 per cent of those eligible) had received three doses.

Fully vaccinated people made up 74.8 per cent of cases over the past week and 68.3 per cent of people in hospital over the past two weeks.

However, unvaccinated people continue to be at a higher risk of severe outcomes.

Per 100,000 population, there were 81.1 unvaccinated people in hospital over the past two weeks, compared to 17.5 fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 327,627 cases in total.

Click to play video: 'Comparing B.C. hospitalizations from Omicron and Delta variants' Comparing B.C. hospitalizations from Omicron and Delta variants
Comparing B.C. hospitalizations from Omicron and Delta variants

 

