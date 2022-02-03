Menu

Traffic

Slippery conditions cited for 2 accidents along Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 2:46 pm
Police say an east-bound semi lost control because of icy conditions and crossed into oncoming traffic around 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police say an east-bound semi lost control because of icy conditions and crossed into oncoming traffic around 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday. File / Global News

Slippery conditions were the cause of two separate accidents along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior on Wednesday night, police say.

RCMP say the first accident involved two commercial transport trucks partially colliding near Tappen, just west of Salmon Arm.

According to police, an eastbound semi lost control because of icy conditions and crossed into oncoming traffic around 8:30 p.m.

Read more: Snowfall begins for Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast

A westbound semi that was towing two empty fuel trailers managed to take evasive action and avoided a head-on collision, though the two wound up swiping each other.

“The impact sent both trucks out of control,” police said in a press release. “One truck ended up jackknifed in the intersection of the Trans-Canada and James Road, and the other ended up in the westbound ditch.”

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, with police noting it was 3.5 hours before the wreckage could be cleared.

RCMP added that both drivers did not suffer any major injuries.

In addition to police, fire and ambulance crews were also at the scene.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 2

Also Wednesday night, police say another semi-truck lost control along the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Salmon Arm, near 109 Forest Service Road, around 9:20 p.m.

RCMP say the westbound semi slid off the snow-covered road, coming to a stop in the ditch. The highway was partially blocked by the semi’s trailer, and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The driver wasn’t injured, with the semi being towed from the scene.

Turning lane approved for Highway 97 and 3A intersection – Jan 24, 2022
