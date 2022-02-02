Special weather statements for Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast as snowfall begins

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, Fraser Valley, the Malahat Highway and eastern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, with a light dusting of snow in the forecast.

Up to six centimetres of the white stuff is expected to fall in those regions, although western sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could see up to 10 cm.

A Pacific frontal system is moving over the South Coast and the afternoon commute will likely be impacted by the conditions, according to Global News meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

The snow is not likely to stick around in Metro Vancouver, she added, where rain is expected overnight Wednesday and on Thursday.

Snowfall will likely continue, however, in the central and eastern Fraser Valley, where a snowfall warning has also been issued.

Snow is picking up. PM commute likely impacted.

SW Metro Vancouver may see rain (green) while (pink) a rain/snow mix.

0-6 cm possible for Metro Vancouver. Snow will transition to rain this evening.

Snow will likely continue in C & E Fr. Valley overnight.#BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/3Hj55cgnWU — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) February 2, 2022

Snowfall warnings were also in effect in other parts of B.C., including the Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District, Cariboo region, inland sections of the Central and North Coasts and Dease Lake.

McGregor, the Okanagan Valley, Prince George, and Stuart-Nechako are also impacted.

Between five and 15 cm of snow is forecast for those regions and on Twitter, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation urged motorists to use caution on the roads.