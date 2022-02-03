Montreal police seek potential victims after 3 high school coaches charged with sex crimes

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are seeking potential victims after three men who coached sports at a St-Laurent high school were arrested and charged in connection with a sex crimes investigation involving minors.

Charles-Xavier Boislard, Daniel Lacasse and Robert Luu were arrested Wednesday and appeared virtually before a judge at the city courthouse the following day.

The alleged crimes involve at least two minors and took place between 2008 and 2017, according to police. The three men face a total of eight charges between them.

Lacasse, 43, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation while 31-year-old Luu was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Boislard, 43, was charged with counts of sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching. He was released on bail Thursday under several conditions, while the two others remain detained and will return to court on Friday.

Investigators have reason to believe there may be other victims and say that three men were involved with the girls’ basketball team at École secondaire Saint-Laurent.

“Since many underage girls have played on the sports teams to which the three men are linked over the years, investigators have reason to believe that other young girls could have been victims of similar acts, from 2005 to now,” the police force said in a statement Thursday.

Montreal police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or a witness to the alleged sexual crimes to contact investigators directly at 514-280-8502. They can also go to their local police station.

Anyone who wishes to share information about the case but in a confidential matter can do so by contacting Info-Crime Montreal online or by phone at 514-393-1133.

School board offering support

The news of the arrests of the three coaches at École secondaire Saint-Laurent has left parents like Annalisa Menez feeling scared.

“It’s pretty scary,” she said.

The Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSSMB), the school board, says the three staff members did not have criminal records.

Dominic Bertrand, director-general of the CSSMB, wrote in a statement Thursday that Boilard, Lacasse and Luu were suspended.

“This situation has shaken all of us and we take it very seriously,” he wrote. “We will meet with parents and staff members to accompany, support them and refer them to the right resources, if necessary.”

The school board said a trauma response team is available for students as well.

“We will remain in contact with the authorities and put in place all recommendations and instructions that may be issued to us,” Bertrand said.

‘I’m astonished’

École secondaire Saint-Laurent’s basketball program is well known in Quebec. Many of its athletes go on to play in college and university.

The assistant director general of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), the governing body for school sports in Quebec, said he was “baffled” after he learned of the allegations.

“I’m astonished,” Stéphane Boudreau told Global News.

Boudreau says he knows Lacasse, but was unaware of the allegations against him until the news broke Wednesday. The two served as board members for Basketball Quebec.

RSEQ has an online complaint form for athletes of all ages. Boudreau encouraged students who need help to use the tool.

“We’re always working on it,” he said. “We’re offering more and more tools and more and more support to a person that is victim of such circumstances.”

Boudreau also encouraged any student who may be a victim of abuse to seek help.

“If there’s someone in your surrounding that you trust, talk to them.”

—with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines and The Canadian Press