Three coaches at Montreal high school arrested following sexual assault investigation

Montreal police say three men who coached sports at a high school in the city’s St-Laurent borough have been arrested in connection with a sex crimes investigation involving minors.

Two men aged 43 and a 31-year-old man will appear at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday.

Police say the alleged crimes involve at least two minors and occurred between 2008 and 2014.

In a statement, the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board says it was informed that members of its staff at École Saint-Laurent were arrested.

School board general manager Dominic Bertrand says the board is taking the situation very seriously and will fully co-operate with the police investigation.

A police spokesperson says more information will be released following the court appearance.