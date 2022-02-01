Menu

Comments

Crime

Montreal police probe gunshots in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2022 9:36 am
SPVM View image in full screen
Montreal Police are investigating a shooting. January 20, 2022. The Canadian Press

A 37-year-old man was the victim of an attempted murder in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Monday night, according to police.

At around 8:15 p.m. Monday, gunshots were reported near Jeanne-Mance Street near Port-Royal Street West.

Police a vehicle with bullet holes. The man inside the car was not injured but was treated at the scene for shock.

“According to the victim and various witnesses, at around 8:15 p.m. a vehicle approached the victim’s car and shots were fired in his direction,” police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.

Read more: Police investigate 3rd drive-by shooting in Montreal North over the weekend

In a separate incident, at around 9:30 p.m., police said gunshots were heard in the Bellerive district, in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Police discovered bullet holes in a duplex located on Lavaltrie Street near Curatteau. While there were people inside the home at the time of the shooting, no one was injured, police said.

Two vehicles were seen leaving the scene, according to witnesses. An abandoned vehicle was later found in Anjou, at the corner of Gabrielle-Roy and Rondeau avenues. A firearm was discovered inside.

Ballistic tests will determine if the gun found in the abandoned vehicle was the same one used in the shooting on Lavaltrie Street.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
