Montreal police probe gunshots in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

A 37-year-old man was the victim of an attempted murder in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Monday night, according to police.

At around 8:15 p.m. Monday, gunshots were reported near Jeanne-Mance Street near Port-Royal Street West.

Police a vehicle with bullet holes. The man inside the car was not injured but was treated at the scene for shock.

“According to the victim and various witnesses, at around 8:15 p.m. a vehicle approached the victim’s car and shots were fired in his direction,” police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.

In a separate incident, at around 9:30 p.m., police said gunshots were heard in the Bellerive district, in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Police discovered bullet holes in a duplex located on Lavaltrie Street near Curatteau. While there were people inside the home at the time of the shooting, no one was injured, police said.

Two vehicles were seen leaving the scene, according to witnesses. An abandoned vehicle was later found in Anjou, at the corner of Gabrielle-Roy and Rondeau avenues. A firearm was discovered inside.

Ballistic tests will determine if the gun found in the abandoned vehicle was the same one used in the shooting on Lavaltrie Street.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.