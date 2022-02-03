Belleville Police report 2 catalytic converter thefts

The Belleville Police Service is the latest force to deal with the theft of catalytic converters.
Police say a catalytic converter was cut from a work vehicle at a business on Maitland Drive in Belleville overnight Tuesday.
Police then investigated the reported theft of two more catalytic converters at a business on Hanna Court, also in Belleville.
This comes after several catalytic converter thefts have taken place at Napanee’s John M. Parrott Centre.
Trending Stories
Catalytic converters are sought after for the precious metals they contain.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the thefts to contact them.
Two Belleville-area companies plan to expand, Ontario government and Eastern Ontario Development Fund helps-out
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments