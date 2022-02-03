Menu

Crime

Belleville Police report 2 catalytic converter thefts

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 9:23 am
Belleville Police are investigating the thefts of two catalytic converters in the city. View image in full screen
Belleville Police are investigating the thefts of two catalytic converters in the city. Global News

The Belleville Police Service is the latest force to deal with the theft of catalytic converters.

Police say a catalytic converter was cut from a work vehicle at a business on Maitland Drive in Belleville overnight Tuesday.

Read more: Lennox and Addington OPP see a rise in catalytic converter thefts

Police then investigated the reported theft of two more catalytic converters at a business on Hanna Court, also in Belleville.

This comes after several catalytic converter thefts have taken place at Napanee’s John M. Parrott Centre.

Trending Stories

Catalytic converters are sought after for the precious metals they contain.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the thefts to contact them.

Click to play video: 'Two Belleville-area companies plan to expand, Ontario government and Eastern Ontario Development Fund helps-out' Two Belleville-area companies plan to expand, Ontario government and Eastern Ontario Development Fund helps-out
Two Belleville-area companies plan to expand, Ontario government and Eastern Ontario Development Fund helps-out
