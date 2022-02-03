Belleville Police report 2 catalytic converter thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Belleville Police Service is the latest force to deal with the theft of catalytic converters.

Police say a catalytic converter was cut from a work vehicle at a business on Maitland Drive in Belleville overnight Tuesday.

Read more: Lennox and Addington OPP see a rise in catalytic converter thefts

Police then investigated the reported theft of two more catalytic converters at a business on Hanna Court, also in Belleville.

This comes after several catalytic converter thefts have taken place at Napanee’s John M. Parrott Centre.

Catalytic converters are sought after for the precious metals they contain.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the thefts to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

2:34 Two Belleville-area companies plan to expand, Ontario government and Eastern Ontario Development Fund helps-out Two Belleville-area companies plan to expand, Ontario government and Eastern Ontario Development Fund helps-out