Lennox and Addington OPP see a rise in catalytic converter thefts

Lennox and Addington OPP are reporting a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts. This time, health-care workers are getting caught in the crossfire.

OPP say nearly 10 thefts of the auto parts have been reported from the parking lot at Lennox and Addington general hospital. Another was reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked outside the John M. Parrott long-term care home, across the street.

Police say the thieves do not appear to be targeting health-care workers specifically.

Multiple thefts were also reported over the last two weeks at businesses located on Bridge Street West, Richmond Park Drive, Centre Street and Service Road in Napanee.

Catalytic converters are sought after for the precious metals they contain. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

