Kingston city council to show support for Ukraine with symbolic act of solidarity

Kingston city council is showing its support for Ukraine by agreeing Tuesday to light up city hall this Sunday in the country’s colours of yellow and blue.

“Recognizing the threat that they’re [Ukraine] facing right now, I think it’s important to show solidarity” said Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson.

“I think that this is the time to stand up and give voice to that support.”

The world continues to watch as Russian troops conduct military drills along Ukraine’s borders.

President of the Ukrainian Canadian Club of Kingston, Lubomyr Luciuk, requested the the illumination of First Capital Place for the Feb. 6 show of solidarity.

He says it’s a part of a national campaign, one in which he says he’s pleased to see Kingston participating.

“Kingston has a very small Ukrainian community, but a very active one,” said Luciuk.

Luciuk says across the country there are over 1.4 million Canadians of Ukrainian heritage, adding that most Canadians believe Canada should support Ukraine.

“Seventy-five per cent of all Canadians believe Canada should support Ukraine, either with military defensive weaponry or certainly diplomatically, so there’s a sense here that Canada stands with Ukraine and I think that is very welcome,” said Luciuk.

