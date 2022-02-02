Menu

Politics

Kingston city council to show support for Ukraine with symbolic act of solidarity

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 8:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston City Council showing support for Ukraine as tensions grow.' Kingston City Council showing support for Ukraine as tensions grow.
WATCH: Kingston City Hall to be lit up in Ukraine's national colours blue and yellow on Sunday as the city shows support.

Kingston city council is showing its support for Ukraine by agreeing Tuesday to light up city hall this Sunday in the country’s colours of yellow and blue.

“Recognizing the threat that they’re [Ukraine] facing right now, I think it’s important to show solidarity” said Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson.

“I think that this is the time to stand up and give voice to that support.”

The world continues to watch as Russian troops conduct military drills along Ukraine’s borders.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine standoff: Ukrainian politicians hold flags of supportive countries in parliament chamber' Russia-Ukraine standoff: Ukrainian politicians hold flags of supportive countries in parliament chamber
Russia-Ukraine standoff: Ukrainian politicians hold flags of supportive countries in parliament chamber

President of the Ukrainian Canadian Club of Kingston, Lubomyr Luciuk, requested the the illumination of First Capital Place for the Feb. 6 show of solidarity.

He says it’s a part of a national campaign, one in which he says he’s pleased to see Kingston participating.

“Kingston has a very small Ukrainian community, but a very active one,” said Luciuk.

Read more: Avoid all travel to Ukraine, Canada urges amid tensions with Russia

Luciuk says across the country there are over 1.4 million Canadians of Ukrainian heritage, adding that most Canadians believe Canada should support Ukraine.

“Seventy-five per cent of all Canadians believe Canada should support Ukraine, either with military defensive weaponry or certainly diplomatically, so there’s a sense here that Canada stands with Ukraine and I think that is very welcome,” said Luciuk.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine standoff: Ukrainian president says possible invasion could be ‘full-fledged war’ among Europe' Russia-Ukraine standoff: Ukrainian president says possible invasion could be ‘full-fledged war’ among Europe
Russia-Ukraine standoff: Ukrainian president says possible invasion could be ‘full-fledged war’ among Europe
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
