Family, supporters march for answers on 14th anniversary of Vancouver Island realtor’s murder

Send this page to someone via email

Family and supporters of a Vancouver Island realtor murdered 14 years ago Wednesday took to the streets for the 12th time to demand justice in her killing.

Lindsay Buziak was killed in a second-floor bedroom of a home she had arranged to show to what she believed were prospective buyers on Feb. 2, 2008.

“This was a young woman, 24 years old, five-foot-three and 99 pounds. She was attacked and viciously excecuted by a knife and left to bleed out on the floor of the home she was showing as a realtor,” her father Jeff Buziak told Global News.

“I will do this walk, if I have to, as many years as it takes and as long as I am able to do it. I will be here each and every year reminding the authorities that they need to do their job.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe Lindsay was lured to the home under the guise of a showing. Police have previously said they know she entered the house with two people, but that they do not have what they need to make an arrest or recommend charges.

In 2021, Saanich police, the RCMP and the FBI launched a new task force to investigate the case, which they said would make use of new DNA and genealogical technology.

Saanich police said Wednesday they would not be sharing specific details on the status of the investigation, and referred Global News to their statement from 2021.

Jeff Buziak said there has not been enough progress.

Story continues below advertisement

“Why do we have to do this? Because there isn’t justice,” he said.

“There is vulnerability of women in this community. There’s killers walking free.”