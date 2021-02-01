Menu

Crime

New task force investigates 2008 murder of Lindsay Buziak in Saanich B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 3:01 pm
Lindsay Buziak was killed 13 years ago in Saanich on Feb. 2, 2008.
Lindsay Buziak was killed 13 years ago in Saanich on Feb. 2, 2008. Courtesy of Buziak family.

The FBI, RCMP and Saanich police are all part of a new task force to continue to investigate the murder of Lindsay Buziak in Saanich 13 years ago.

The new task force will look at possible suspects and continue to follow up on tips and leads, Saanich police confirmed in a release.

“Technology not available at the time of the crime has allowed us to develop new investigative leads,” police said.

They added investigators still think there are people in the community who know something about the case and they are hoping those people will come forward with information.

Click to play video 'Father of murdered B.C. woman appears on ‘Dr. Phil’' Father of murdered B.C. woman appears on ‘Dr. Phil’
Father of murdered B.C. woman appears on ‘Dr. Phil’ – May 24, 2019

Read more: Lindsay Buziak mystery: 10 years later, her father still seeks the realtor’s killers

Story continues below advertisement

Buziak was only 24 years old when she was killed on Feb. 2, 2008.

She was working as a realtor at the time and died in a second-floor bedroom of an empty house in Saanich.

Police said she was the victim of multiple stab wounds to her head and chest, and that she had been lured into the home as part of a fabricated meeting with a couple who said they were interested in buying the home.

Saanich police have said they know two people went into the home with Lindsay 10 years ago, but haven’t found what they need to recommend charges or make an arrest.

Click to play video 'Who killed Vancouver Island realtor Lindsay Buziak?' Who killed Vancouver Island realtor Lindsay Buziak?
Who killed Vancouver Island realtor Lindsay Buziak? – Feb 1, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4356 or toll-free at 1-888-980-1919 to provide any information, no matter how small it may seem, police said.

