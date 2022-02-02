Menu

Crime

N.S. man allegedly drives into gas pump, evades arrest by off-duty officer

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 2:58 pm
A gas pump is shown at a filling station in Montreal, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A gas pump is shown at a filling station in Montreal, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH/GAC

A Nova Scotia man who allegedly drove into a gas station pump and evaded arrest by an off-duty police officer is now facing multiple charges.

RCMP said an off-duty officer saw an SUV “driving erratically” and “running into a gas pump” at a gas station on Hammonds Plains Road in Hammonds Plains on the evening of Jan. 18.

Read more: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in New Glasgow

According to a news release, the officer called 911 and then approached the driver to identify himself as a police officer.

“During his interaction with police, the man displayed signs of impairment,” RCMP wrote.

The man, who police identify as a 35-year-old man from Hammonds Plains, was placed under arrest. But, he somehow was able to get back into his SUV and flee the scene before the other RCMP members arrived.

“Police conducted patrols in the area but were unable to locate the vehicle,” RCMP said.

A few days later on Jan. 25, the man turned himself in to police and was arrested.

The man has since been released on conditions and will appear in court on March 22 to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, dangerous operation of a conveyance and obstructing a peace officer.

