N.S. man allegedly drives into gas pump, evades arrest by off-duty officer

A Nova Scotia man who allegedly drove into a gas station pump and evaded arrest by an off-duty police officer is now facing multiple charges.

RCMP said an off-duty officer saw an SUV “driving erratically” and “running into a gas pump” at a gas station on Hammonds Plains Road in Hammonds Plains on the evening of Jan. 18.

According to a news release, the officer called 911 and then approached the driver to identify himself as a police officer.

“During his interaction with police, the man displayed signs of impairment,” RCMP wrote.

The man, who police identify as a 35-year-old man from Hammonds Plains, was placed under arrest. But, he somehow was able to get back into his SUV and flee the scene before the other RCMP members arrived.

“Police conducted patrols in the area but were unable to locate the vehicle,” RCMP said.

A few days later on Jan. 25, the man turned himself in to police and was arrested.

The man has since been released on conditions and will appear in court on March 22 to face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, dangerous operation of a conveyance and obstructing a peace officer.