Police are investigating after a body was found in Mississauga.

In a tweet Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said the body of a deceased female was found in the Mavis Road and Dundas Street East area.

Officers said the deceased female was located outside a commercial building, in the parking lot.

Police said a coroner will be attending the scene for assessment.

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE

-Mavis Rd / Dundas St E in #Mississauga

– Deceased female located outside a commercial building in the parking lot area

– Coroner is attending the scene for assessment

– Will provide update once we have further information

– R/C 11:42am

– 22-0035991 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 2, 2022

