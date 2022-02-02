Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicles damaged, no one injured in Surrey, B.C. shooting

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 2:10 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

No one was harmed in an early morning shooting in Surrey, B.C. on Tuesday, but several vehicles parked in the driveway of a residence have been damaged.

Surrey RCMP responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 8600-block of Tulsy Crescent East just before 3 a.m., and found evidence of gunfire at the home.

Investigators believe its current occupants were not the intended target of the shooting, but one person or several people associated with its previous owners may have been.

Read more: Police arrest 5 linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict in major drug, gun bust

“We are thankful that no one was injured, however this is undoubtedly a very traumatic experience for the family whose residence was shot,” said Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha in a news release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Victim services has been offered to the impacted family and a safety plan has been discussed with the intended target.”

Police said the shooting is not linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, and they are aware that a video related to the incident is circulating on social media.

Anyone with information on the shooting or possible suspects is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Father and son speak out after teen with autism attacked' Father and son speak out after teen with autism attacked
Father and son speak out after teen with autism attacked
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey crime tagSurrey shooting tagShots fired Surrey tagsocial media video Surrey shooting tagTulsey Crescent East tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers