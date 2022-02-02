Vehicles damaged, no one injured in Surrey, B.C. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

No one was harmed in an early morning shooting in Surrey, B.C. on Tuesday, but several vehicles parked in the driveway of a residence have been damaged.

Surrey RCMP responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 8600-block of Tulsy Crescent East just before 3 a.m., and found evidence of gunfire at the home.

Investigators believe its current occupants were not the intended target of the shooting, but one person or several people associated with its previous owners may have been.

“We are thankful that no one was injured, however this is undoubtedly a very traumatic experience for the family whose residence was shot,” said Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Victim services has been offered to the impacted family and a safety plan has been discussed with the intended target.”

Police said the shooting is not linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, and they are aware that a video related to the incident is circulating on social media.

Anyone with information on the shooting or possible suspects is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477.

2:12 Father and son speak out after teen with autism attacked Father and son speak out after teen with autism attacked