Manitoba premier to provide update on public health orders Wednesday

Manitoba’s premier is set to announce an update to the province’s public health orders Wednesday afternoon.

Heather Stefanson, along with the province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, will discuss the new orders at 12:30 p.m. from the Manitoba Legislature.

Provincial officials had previously announced that the existing orders would be extended through Feb. 8.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

