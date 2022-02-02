Menu

Health

Manitoba premier to provide update on public health orders Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 11:36 am
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson. Global News

Manitoba’s premier is set to announce an update to the province’s public health orders Wednesday afternoon.

Heather Stefanson, along with the province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, will discuss the new orders at 12:30 p.m. from the Manitoba Legislature.

Read more: Manitoba’s current public health orders to be extended one week

Provincial officials had previously announced that the existing orders would be extended through Feb. 8.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'January 2022 third deadliest month of pandemic in Manitoba' January 2022 third deadliest month of pandemic in Manitoba
January 2022 third deadliest month of pandemic in Manitoba
