Manitoba officials to update COVID-19 public health orders Friday

Manitoba health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 public health orders Friday morning.

The current orders expire early next week.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon will be joined by chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin at 11 a.m. from the Manitoba Legislature, along with Dr. David Matear of the Unified Health Sector Incident Command, who will participate in the meeting virtually.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

1:29 Province using wastewater to monitor spread of Omicron Province using wastewater to monitor spread of Omicron

