Health

Manitoba officials to update COVID-19 public health orders Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 10:41 am
Click to play video: ''
Heath officials update Manitobans on Public Health Orders.

Manitoba health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 public health orders Friday morning.

The current orders expire early next week.

Dozens of Winnipeg first responders off work due to COVID-19, city says

Health Minister Audrey Gordon will be joined by chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin at 11 a.m. from the Manitoba Legislature, along with Dr. David Matear of the Unified Health Sector Incident Command, who will participate in the meeting virtually.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'Province using wastewater to monitor spread of Omicron' Province using wastewater to monitor spread of Omicron
Province using wastewater to monitor spread of Omicron
