January COVID-19 death count hits 170 in Manitoba

January is the third-deadliest month in Manitoba during the pandemic, with 170 reported deaths, the province said.

That number includes 15 more Manitobans with COVID-19 who died over the weekend, including 10 on Monday.

This brings the province’s death toll to 1,562.

On Monday, Manitoba public health officials reported 735 hospitalizations and 56 intensive care patients at the start of a new week.

The provincial dashboard shows roughly 14.5 per cent of Manitobans have not received a dose of the vaccine, while over a million in the province have at least two.

According to the province, those who are not fully vaccinated are now seven times more likely to need intensive care and five times more likely to die from the virus.

