Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Firefighters battle multiple alarm blaze at commercial building on east Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 12:22 am
Hamilton Fire battled a large blaze at a commercial building on the east Mountain. Crews were called out to the blaze just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton Fire battled a large blaze at a commercial building on the east Mountain. Crews were called out to the blaze just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022.

Fire crews battled a large commercial blaze on Hamilton’s east Mountain Tuesday night.

The multiple alarm occurrence at 178 Nebo Road between Rymal Road and Stone Church Road East started sometime just before 10 p.m., according to Hamilton fire.

Flames were intense enough at times to force crews to back away from the structure.

“Crews have been pulled out of the building. This is now a defensive operation,” firefighters revealed in a post on Twitter about an hour into the operation.

Read more: OPP officer taken to hospital after struck by car in Hamilton

The service also went as far as to also alert residents via social media to plumes of smoke travelling across the city.

Story continues below advertisement

No word yet on whether the Office of the Fire Marshal will be called in to investigate.

Trending Stories

Cost estimates on the damage incurred to the structure have not yet been determined.

– More to come.

Click to play video: 'Premier Doug Ford tells Ottawa truck protestors to go home' Premier Doug Ford tells Ottawa truck protestors to go home
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamilton Fire tagLincoln Alexander Parkway tagOffice of the Fire Marshall tagnebo road tagshawn de jager taghempstead drive taglancing drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers