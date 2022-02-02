Firefighters battle multiple alarm blaze at commercial building on east Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews battled a large commercial blaze on Hamilton’s east Mountain Tuesday night.

The multiple alarm occurrence at 178 Nebo Road between Rymal Road and Stone Church Road East started sometime just before 10 p.m., according to Hamilton fire.

Flames were intense enough at times to force crews to back away from the structure.

“Crews have been pulled out of the building. This is now a defensive operation,” firefighters revealed in a post on Twitter about an hour into the operation.

Read more: OPP officer taken to hospital after struck by car in Hamilton

The service also went as far as to also alert residents via social media to plumes of smoke travelling across the city.

Story continues below advertisement

No word yet on whether the Office of the Fire Marshal will be called in to investigate.

Cost estimates on the damage incurred to the structure have not yet been determined.

– More to come.

HFD crews are active at a multiple alarm at 178 Nebo Rd. Large commercial building well involved. Crews Will be on scene for some time. pic.twitter.com/qLxiyX2Ql0 — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) February 2, 2022

Advertisement