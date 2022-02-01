Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

As heart complications rise, Canadian hospitals might buckle, experts say

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 6:49 pm
The Heart and Stroke Foundation releases a report that highlights 60 years of heart health in the country and challenges that still need to be overcome. View image in full screen
The Heart and Stroke Foundation releases a report that highlights 60 years of heart health in the country and challenges that still need to be overcome. File / Global News

Heart failure is on the rise and the majority of Canadian hospitals aren’t prepared.

A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation said hospitals across Canada have postponed hundreds of thousands of surgeries, procedures and treatment consultations for heart patients.

Click to play video: '‘People like me should have died’: Survey outlines pandemic’s impact on heart disease, stroke' ‘People like me should have died’: Survey outlines pandemic’s impact on heart disease, stroke
‘People like me should have died’: Survey outlines pandemic’s impact on heart disease, stroke – Oct 19, 2021

With more than 100,000 people diagnosed a year, the foundation believes action needs to be taken — especially with a projected spike in heart failure cases due to cardiovascular complications brought on by COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The director of St. Boniface Hospital Heart Failure and Transplant Clinics, Dr. Shelley Zieroth, told 680 CJOB that most Canadians are uniformed about the severity of the issue.

Read more: U.S. man recovering after receiving gene-edited pig heart in world-first transplant

“Heart failure is all around us, and many people don’t recognize that,” she said. “Four in 10 Canadians don’t understand what heart failure is. One in three know someone with heart failure or have heart failure themselves.

“That really puts it all into context, and we have to really increase awareness and understanding of this chronic condition.”

The foundation’s report points to a number issues that put Canadians with heart failure at a disadvantage. A key issue stems from Canada’s medical systems.

Read more: Heart to heart: Manitoba spending $650K on women’s health

“Health-care systems across the country are not set up in a patient-centred way. And unfortunately, access to care is not consistent and can vary from province to province and even within provinces,” said Dr. Sean Virani, an associate professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia, in a statement.

According to the report, treatment options for the condition are severely limited in Canada.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rely on ambulance when dealing with heart attack: Winnipeg cardiologist

At least 27 per cent of hospitals don’t have access to one of the two essential procedures used to diagnose heart failure and 16 per cent don’t follow published heart failure care guidelines.

Factors like race, skin colour and gender might hinder one’s chances for treatment.

The foundation says Indigenous communities, who on average deal with higher rates of cardiovascular disease than non-Indigenous communities, are subjected to additional hardships when trying to receive care.

Read more: Hamilton ER’s see rise in heart attacks following snowstorm

Plus 20 per cent more Canadian women die from the condition than men.

Under the current health system, Manitoban Barb Kolomi waited almost five years for a heart transplant.

“After I had my heart attack, the medical interventions … and other measures they took did not bring my heart function back to where it needed to be,” said Kolomi.

“The only avenue available to me, thankfully, was the left ventricular assist device (LVAD).

Read more: Manitoba man’s triple-bypass surgery cancelled hours before taking place

Story continues below advertisement

“I was very lucky to receive it, but it was also only a bridge to a transplant, a heart transplant, so I did live with the LVAD for five years until I received my heart transplant.”

The LVAD kept Kolomi alive in that time, but after the surgery, she had to adjust to being disconnected from her lifeline.

“First of all, it definitely affected my back,” she said. “I I found that I had a bit of a hunch, and I guess that was because I carried that backpack for so long, almost five years.

Read more: People are dying of illnesses other than COVID-19 because they wait too long to seek help

“The second thing that was even more interesting was like a psychological thing, because my backpack was like a second part of me. When it was gone, I found that I was always looking for it and wanting to put it on and take it off when I sat down.”

Despite a few post-operation obstacles, Kolomi’s new heart is treating her well.

Going forward, the foundation hopes to initiate an action plan to give heart patients their best chance.

Read more: “I was the picture of health”: Kelowna woman survives six heart attacks

Story continues below advertisement

“The Heart and Stroke Foundation is working with other partner societies and organizations within Canada to really develop an integrated heart failure system that is applicable to all,” said Dr. Zieroth.

“They are going to be working on the integrated system of care in Canada that leaves no person behind, apply evidence based care, access to specialized care will hopefully be improved … and so we’re asking that people support the Heart and Stroke Foundation in this very important work to improve the lives of those living with heart failure.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Heart Attack tagHeart Disease tagHeart And Stroke Foundation tagMedicare tagHeart Failure tagcanada health tagHSF tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers