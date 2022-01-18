Hamilton ER’s see rise in heart attacks following snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Health Sciences says emergency departments saw a significant increase in the number of heart attack patients Monday, likely due to people clearing the heavy snow.

Dr. Craig Ainsworth, director of the Cardiac Care Unit at Hamilton General Hospital says statistically they see a rise in heart attacks and heart-related deaths after significant snowfalls.

“Repeatedly lifting heavy snow causes your heart rate to increase and blood pressure to rise considerably”, Ainsworth says, “for some people, especially those with certain risk factors, this can lead to a heart attack.”

Doctors are advising those at risk, to put down the shovel, and ask a neighbour or friend for help.

Snow shoveling, when performed properly, is a great form of moderate physical activity. But for people who aren’t used to exercise, or are using poor technique, shoveling snow can be a major risk for heart attack or other injuries. 🥶 ❄️ #ONstorm https://t.co/rzJXvLLZYN — Hamilton Health Sciences (@HamHealthSci) January 17, 2022

If you must shovel, Ainsworth says to be on the look out for warning signs of a heart attack. That includes uncomfortable chest pain or pressure, pain in the shoulders, neck and arms, light-headedness, significant sweating, nausea, or shortness of breath.