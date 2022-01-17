Winter storm expected to hamper travel across Hamilton, Niagara on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton-area extending to the Niagara Peninsula is under a blizzard warning, with high winds and another 20 to 25 cm of snow expected on Monday morning through the afternoon.

In all, Environment Canada believes 25 to 50 cm of the white staff will have fallen between Monday morning and the afternoon with more to come before the evening.

“Snow, at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates of 5 to 8 cm per hour possible this morning, which will significantly reduce visibilities,” the agency said in its statement.

“Local blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h.”

Meteorologists are urging residents to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve since highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

A low pressure system is continuing across the region on Monday bringing snowfall until late afternoon.

The advisory is also in effect for Niagara Region, including St. Catharines, as 5 to 8 cm are expected every hour with 60 km/h winds until the afternoon. The wind is expected to continue through the evening.

Snow should taper off this afternoon across both the Hamilton and Niagara Regions becoming flurries by the afternoon with wind gusts expected to continue to blow snow.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to be -3 C with the wind chill making it feel like -10 C.

A temperature of -8 C is expected overnight into Tuesday morning with the wind chill making it feel like – 15 C.

Snow closes facilities across Hamilton, Niagara Region

Heavy snow has forced a number of closures across the Hamilton, Niagara Region which includes public schools, and a number of city services.

Most city’s in the region have now issued ‘weather event’ statements which ban parking on busy streets amid heavy snowfall, even if on-street parking is allowed at certain times of the day.

Typically, it’s illegal to park on roads that are considered snow emergency routes.

Despite, the province giving the green light to reopen school amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an end to the extended winter break, all Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and Catholic Board (HWCDBS) facilities remained closed as of Monday.

Hamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation Services cancelled its service.

Boards in Niagara, Halton, Brantford and Haldimand-Norfolk have also shut down to in-person schooling for Monday.

Public transit is still running across most regions with delays of up to an hour, including the HSR in Hamilton and GO Transit.

City of Hamilton COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open on Monday. Health officials are suggesting those that need to re-schedule appointments, should use the link in confirmation emails and texts to cancel.

Most public agencies have also closed offices for Monday, including:

Hamilton-area

Burlington Public Library

Cancer Assistsnce Program

Children’s Aid Society of Hamilton

City services

Compass Community Health

DARTS Transit will not be operating

Denninger’s Food Stores

Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) conservation areas

Hamilton Community Legal Clinic

Lyonsgate Montessori School

McMaster University

Providence Christian School

Pumpkin Patch Daycare (440 Upper Wentworth)

Redeemer University

Rehoboth Christian School in Copetown

Waste Collection cancelled for Monday

YMCA Full Day Child Care centres and School Age Child Care

YWCA Hamilton

Niagara Region

Family and Children’s Services Niagara and the Family Counselling Centre

Niagara Falls City Hall, WEGO transit and MacBain Community Centre

Niagara Falls Convention Centre

Niagara Falls Public Library

Niagara-on-the-Lake city offices

Haldimand Norfolk

Children’s Aid Society of Haldimand and Norfolk

Halton Region

Halton Children’s Aid Society

