28 people with COVID-19 in Guelph hospital, 3 outbreaks in the city

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph General Hospital is reporting Tuesday that it is treating 28 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while 34 staff members are off work due to the virus.

In the past week, the number of patients has dropped by four, while the number of staff away has dropped by 11.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, public health reports 38 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, including 10 in an intensive care unit.

Guelph’s coronavirus death toll has reached 50 during the pandemic with one new fatal case reported on Monday.

Testing has captured 20 new cases in the city, raising its total case count to 8,905. However, that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph has at least 250 active cases, while 44 cases are now considered resolved raising that total figure to 8,605.

In Wellington County, two new cases have been confirmed, raising the total confirmed case count to 4,253. There are at least 155 active cases in the county and there have been 42 fatal cases during the pandemic.

There are seven active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph and Wellington County health facilities. At least five fatal cases are linked to these outbreaks.

2:07 A near two year timeline of Ontario’s lockdowns and reopenings A near two year timeline of Ontario’s lockdowns and reopenings

The latest public health data shows 85 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 89.5 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

More than 57 per cent of adults over the age of 18 have received a booster in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Looking just at Guelph, 87.1 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 61.1 per cent of adults over 18 have received a booster, while in Wellington County, 83.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 59.4 per cent of those eligible have received a booster.

So far this week, about 1,500 vaccines have been administered in the region with about 900 being third-dose booster shots.

Advertisement