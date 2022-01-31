Man charged in 2018 murder of Deanna Greyeyes

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit has made the arrest of a man connected to the death of Deanna Greyeyes.

On November 26, 2018, 66-year old Deanna Greyeyes was located deceased in a rural area near Muskeg Lake Cree Nation. She had been reported missing to Blaine Lake RCMP a day earlier.

Since that time, the major crimes unit has been investigating this case.

On January 28th, 2022 officers arrested Stephen David James Greyeyes.

He has been charged with:

1 count of second degree murder

1 count indignity to a body

Greyeyes will next appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on February 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.