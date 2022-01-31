Menu

Comments

Crime

Man in recovery after machete attack at downtown Vancouver hotel

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 9:12 pm
Vancouver police say a person of interest has been identified in the case of a machete attack at a downtown Vancouver SRO, the Colonial Hotel, on Fri. Jan. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say a person of interest has been identified in the case of a machete attack at a downtown Vancouver SRO, the Colonial Hotel, on Fri. Jan. 28, 2022. Global News

A 26-year-old man is recovering from serious wounds after being attacked with a machete at a downtown Vancouver single-room occupancy hotel last Friday.

According to police, the man was sleeping at the Colonial Hotel in Gastown when he was attacked.

Two of his fingers were partially severed, and he sustained wounds to his left knee.

In a Monday afternoon tweet, Vancouver police said a person of interest has been identified and the detachment is investigating the incident.

