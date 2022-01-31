Man in recovery after machete attack at downtown Vancouver hotel

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man is recovering from serious wounds after being attacked with a machete at a downtown Vancouver single-room occupancy hotel last Friday.

According to police, the man was sleeping at the Colonial Hotel in Gastown when he was attacked.

Two of his fingers were partially severed, and he sustained wounds to his left knee.

In a Monday afternoon tweet, Vancouver police said a person of interest has been identified and the detachment is investigating the incident.

#VPDscanner: A 26-year old man was attacked with a machete while sleeping inside Gastown's Colonial Hotel on Friday. The attack left the man with two partially severed fingers and knife wounds to his left knee. #VPD has identified a person of interest and is investigating. pic.twitter.com/okpfy9XXZ7 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) January 31, 2022

