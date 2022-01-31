Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after arson at east Toronto bank: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 3:15 pm
toronto bank arson suspect View image in full screen
Police released images of a man investigators are looking to identify. Handout / Toronto police

Police are looking to the public for help with identifying a suspect after an alleged arson at an east Toronto bank last week.

Toronto police said in a news release Monday that officers responded to a report of a fire in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues shortly before 7 a.m. on Jan. 25.

The statement said a man started a fire at the night deposit box at a bank.

Read more: Alleged night-prowler in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood charged for the 2nd time

He was described as having worn a white mask, red winter jacket with a Ferrari symbol on the back, a black toque, grey hoodie, dark blue or black pants, as well as dark grey and black boots.

Police released images of the suspect in the hope that someone may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Another image released by police. View image in full screen
Another image released by police. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
