Fire

No injuries reported after garage fire in Rundle

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 2:00 pm
Damage from a garage fire in the Calgary neighbourhood of Rundle. View image in full screen
A fire ripped through a garage in the Calgary neighbourhood of Rundle on Jan. 31, 2022. Bruce Aalhus, Global News

A garage was destroyed by a Monday morning fire, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

When crews arrived in the back alley of a home on Rundlecairn Road shortly after 7:25 a.m., they could see a lot of smoke.

Firefighters were able to quickly attack the fire, knocking it down within 15 minutes.

Read more: Blaze at Falconridge strip mall causes ‘extensive’ damage: Calgary fire

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have been called in to try to determine the cause.

Life saving tips for the family this Carbon Monoxide Week – Nov 1, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Fire tagGarage Fire tagCFD tagCalgary garage fire tagRundle tagRundle fire tagRundle garage fire tagRundle neighbourhood tag

