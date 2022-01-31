No injuries reported after garage fire in Rundle

A garage was destroyed by a Monday morning fire, according to the Calgary Fire Department.
When crews arrived in the back alley of a home on Rundlecairn Road shortly after 7:25 a.m., they could see a lot of smoke.
Firefighters were able to quickly attack the fire, knocking it down within 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators have been called in to try to determine the cause.
