Second person charged in Calgary police officer’s hit-and-run death pleads not guilty

A 19-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer has pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial.

The accused, who was 17 when Sgt. Andrew Harnett died on Dec. 31, 2020, cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have said Harnett pulled over an SUV and was dragged before he fell away from the vehicle and was hit by another car.

A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the SUV pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced last week to five years in prison.

