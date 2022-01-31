Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Second person charged in Calgary police officer’s hit-and-run death pleads not guilty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2022 12:57 pm
Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in Calgary Dec. 31, 2020. View image in full screen
Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in Calgary Dec. 31, 2020. Royal Canadian Legion Strathmore-Branch #10 / Facebook

A 19-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer has pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial.

The accused, who was 17 when Sgt. Andrew Harnett died on Dec. 31, 2020, cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Read more: Trial set to begin Monday for young offender accused in death of Calgary police officer

Police have said Harnett pulled over an SUV and was dragged before he fell away from the vehicle and was hit by another car.

Trending Stories

A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the SUV pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced last week to five years in prison.

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagFirst-degree Murder Trial tagSgt. Andrew Harnett tagAndrew Harnett tagcalgary police officer tagCalgary officer killed tagSgt. Andrew Harnett death tagandrew harnett death tagCalgary police officer hit and run tagYouth charged first degree murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers