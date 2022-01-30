Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial set to begin Monday for young offender accused in death of Calgary police officer

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 5:48 pm
Sgt. Andrew Harnett. View image in full screen
The trial for a second person accused in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is expected to begin Jan. 31, 2022. Calgary Police Service

The trial for a second person accused in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is expected to begin Monday.

The person, who was under 18 at the time and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with first-degree murder.

Read more: Man receives 5-year sentence for hit-and-run death of Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in 2020.

Police have said Harnett tried to stop an SUV when he noticed its licence plate didn’t match its registration.

Harnett was hit and dragged before he fell and was struck by an oncoming car.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in hit-and-run death of Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Story continues below advertisement

The passenger in the car, Amir Abdulrahman, 20, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday, after pleading guilty last month to manslaughter.

The Crown asked for a sentence between eight and nine years, while the defence argued for two years in prison and two years probation.

Harnett left behind a widow, who was 15 weeks pregnant when he was killed.

Click to play video: 'Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession' Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession
Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession – Jan 9, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagHit and Run tagFirst Degree Murder tagManslaughter tagYoung Offender tagCalgary Hit-and-run tagAndrew Harnett tagAmir Abdulrahman tagCalgary Police officer killed tagCalgary sergeant killed tagAmir Abdulrahman manslaughter tagCalgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers