Trial set to begin Monday for young offender accused in death of Calgary police officer

The trial for a second person accused in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is expected to begin Monday.

The person, who was under 18 at the time and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with first-degree murder.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in 2020.

Police have said Harnett tried to stop an SUV when he noticed its licence plate didn’t match its registration.

Harnett was hit and dragged before he fell and was struck by an oncoming car.

The passenger in the car, Amir Abdulrahman, 20, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday, after pleading guilty last month to manslaughter.

The Crown asked for a sentence between eight and nine years, while the defence argued for two years in prison and two years probation.

Harnett left behind a widow, who was 15 weeks pregnant when he was killed.

