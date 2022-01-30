Menu

Crime

RCMP seek help in suspicious death of 26-year-old man on Louis Bull Cree Nation

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 9:08 pm
The RCMP logo View image in full screen
The RCMP logo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on the Louis Bull Cree Nation in central Alberta.

Maskwacis RCMP responded to a 911 call to back up EMS at a home around 10 p.m. Friday.

Kirby Brown, 26, was found dead.

The RCMP Alberta Major Crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

The cause of death hasn’t been released, but an autopsy is expected in the next few days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or via Crime Stoppers.

Louis Bull Cree Nation is about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton.

