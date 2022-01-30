Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Barrier-free community fridge set to open in downtown Penticton

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 8:38 pm
Allison Howard and Dave Corbeil tour the Lake Country Fridge in preparation to open one in downtown Penticton. View image in full screen
Allison Howard and Dave Corbeil tour the Lake Country Fridge in preparation to open one in downtown Penticton. Lake Country Fridge / Submitted

Another Community Fridge is set to open in the Okanagan, this time in Penticton. There is one already located in Lake Country and another at The Kelowna Unitarian Church.

“I think Penticton … being a smaller community especially, a lot of people are struggling with inflation and the pandemic … to make ends meet,” said Allison Howard, Penticton Community Fridge organizer.

The Community Fridge is a barrier-free outdoor space where people can access food and hygiene products donated by the community. Anyone can access the fridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

“The fridge offers the opportunity to keep food cold. Bakery products, groceries, and especially fresh produce. We already have places that are ready to donate once we open because there is a huge surplus of food that is just thrown out,” said Howard.

Read more: ‘There’s always a need’: Little free pantries hope to feed Vancouver’s hungry

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'No-barrier community fridge opens for people in need' No-barrier community fridge opens for people in need
No-barrier community fridge opens for people in need – Jun 6, 2021

Howard and Dave Corbeil were inspired by the Lake Country Community Fridge and have decided to take on the project.

Trending Stories

“We see how much grocery prices go up. We can manage just fine but a lot of people can’t. So, we thought we must have a role in that and we can help,” added Howard.

Howard and Corbeil are currently working with local non-profit organizations to find a location in downtown Penticton.

“I think it is good for it to be downtown. It will help serve the population of people who need it most,” said Corbeil.

They hope to have the fridge up and running in a few weeks.

“We are soliciting donations from local building supply places to give us materials to get going. Once we have that, we could have it built in a week or two,” said Corbeil.

Story continues below advertisement

This will be their second community project as they already have a Little Free Library and reading bench outside their home.

“I thought that we are both due for another project. We thought that this could be to some degree a fun thing but also a very necessary thing to be involved in. This will definitely keep us busy for the next bit,” said Corbeil.

Click to play video: 'Canucks owners donate unused food to local charities' Canucks owners donate unused food to local charities
Canucks owners donate unused food to local charities – Dec 21, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagpenticton tagsouth okanagan taglake country tagfree food tagCommunity Fridge tagdowntown penticton tagFree hygine products tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers