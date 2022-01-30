COVID-19 hospitalizations keep declining in Quebec as province prepares to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec continues to report a decline in COVID-19-related hospitalizations as the province is set to start lifting public health measures as of Monday.

The Health Department says 2,895 people are in hospital on Sunday, a decline of 80 from Saturday.

The number of people in intensive care climbed by two over the past 24 hours to 233.

Authorities are reporting 11 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Officials say 2,838 new cases were detected today, though they warn that number is not reflective of the actual situation because molecular testing has been limited to certain higher-risk groups.

They say 28,491 tests were analyzed in the previous 24 hours, with 11.4 per cent coming back positive.