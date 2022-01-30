Environment Canada warns of heavy snow as Alberta Clipper heads for Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is in for another big snowfall, courtesy of our neighbours to the west.

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the City of Winnipeg and central and southern areas of the province.

The system will move across southern Manitoba on Monday, bringing a swath of heavy snow from the Parklands region eastwards towards the Ontario border and south towards the Trans-Canada Highway, according to Environment Canada.

The government agency is expecting the heaviest snow to fall in the Parklands and Interlake district, and those areas are going to need to break out the snowplows to clear the expected five to 15 centimetres of snow.

Weather expert Bruce Johnson says “the most recent models show about 10 centimetres for Winnipeg, but the snow is going to blow around like crazy because the winds are going to (be) absolutely horrible on Tuesday.”

Winds are expected to kick up to 80 km/h on Monday in the Red River Valley and gusts are expected to be even stronger on Lake Manitoba and the southern basin of Lake Winnipeg, with projections up around 90 km/h.

Johnson says we can expect temperatures down around -35 C on Thursday, “especially if it’s calm enough.”

But Johnson is warning about yet another Alberta Clipper “showing up on the models already,” expected to make landfall in Manitoba on the weekend.

