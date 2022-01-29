More Winnipeggers ending up in hospital from slips, falls this winter

Send this page to someone via email

More people in Winnipeg ended up in the hospital during the past two months compared to previous years, due to slips and falls.

According to numbers from Shared Health, 344 Winnipeg people visited urgent care or an ER in December 2021, after falling due to ice and snow, or injuries from shovelling.

That’s 68 more people compared to December of 2020.

In November of 2021, 378 people sought medical attention thanks to winter weather, up 241 patients from November of 2020.

The highest number on average in the past four years was in December of 2018 when 408 people visited a hospital after taking a tumble.

The latest numbers show 201 Winnipeggers have gone to an ER or hospital because of snow-related injuries between January 1-24.

According to Shared Health falls are the leading cause of injury related hospital admission among older Canadian adults.

“As we age we have to remember that our muscle strength and our body strength is not what it was when we were 40 years old,” said Connie Newman, the executive director of the Manitoba Association of Senior Centres.

“Coming back from a fall or fracture takes much much longer,” she said, “There are those of us who have to remember that our body doesn’t repair as fast, just because we’re getting older and we have take cautions.”

“Sometimes we have to recognize what we can and can’t do as we age.” She suggests asking a neighbour to help shovel your front step or hiring someone, to avoid a potential fall.

For people sent to hospital after taking a tumble, lawyers say it’s possible to sue.

The owner or occupier of a property has a legal responsibility to ensure that people interacting with the property are kept reasonably safe, according to Harvey Polluck, a partner of Polluck and Company.

The injured person he says, must prove the occupier did not do that.

“The defendant becomes responsible if they are occupiers of the property and they do not clear the property or have snow removed or ice chipped away or deposit salt or sand in an appropriate time,” Polluck said.

The injured person must prove the occupier was aware of the potential risk and failed to take appropriate measures address the issue, resulting in the person injury. The injured person he said, must show they didn’t willingly engage in a situation that lead to the fall.

“The first thing I would do when someone comes in to see me is ask what kind of shoes you were wearing. ‘Do you have the shoes with you or can you give me a picture of what they look like?’ I also want to get a photo of the injuries.”

Polluck says insurance should cover someone who falls on their own property.

Information about preventing falls can be found on Shared Health’s website.